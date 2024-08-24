Man dies at the scene after colliding with friend’s motorcycle

BANDAR PERMAISURI: A man was killed when the motorcycle he was riding collided with his friend’s motorcycle at Kampung Saujana earlier this evening.

Setiu District police chief DSP Mohd Zain Mat Dris stated that the victim, Ahmad Faris Mohd Azmi, 20, died at the scene due to severe head injuries.

“The accident reportedly occurred when the victim, who was riding a Honda EX5 motorcycle, was traveling with a friend, also 20 years old, who was on a Yamaha Y15. They were in the same lane, heading from Machang, Kelantan towards Penarik.

“Preliminary investigations suggest that the accident happened when the victim’s friend braked suddenly to avoid a car in front that was turning to enter the intersection in the right lane of the road,“ he said in a statement tonight.

Mohd Zain added that the victim’s friend, who lives in the same village as him—Kampung Kemuning, Jalan Bukit Bakar in Machang, Kelantan—was unharmed.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.