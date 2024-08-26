Man dies of heatstroke after participating in run

KUANTAN: A man died due to heatstroke at Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital (HTAA) here yesterday after participating in a running event held around Teluk Cempedak on Saturday.

Pahang Health Department director, Datuk Dr Rusdi Abd Rahman said investigations revealed that the cause of death of the 20-year-old man was heatstroke with multi-organ failure.

He said that the victim had reportedly gone to the Bukit Pelindung Forest on Saturday for a morning trail run, which started at 6.40 am before he was found unconscious by the public on the forest’s walking trail around 3 pm.

“The victim, in critical condition, was rushed to HTAA, where he was given immediate treatment and later admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

“Despite optimal treatment, his condition worsened, and he passed away on Aug 25 at 9.39 pm. The cause of death was heatstroke with multi-organ failure,“ he said in a statement today.

He added that this is the second heatstroke death in the state, following the first fatality involving a Civil Defence Force (APM) officer who was undergoing training in Maran on Feb 2.

Dr Rusdi noted that, to date, 18 heat-related cases have been reported in Pahang this year, with 14 involving heat exhaustion and four being cases of heatstroke, resulting in two deaths.

He pointed out that the daily maximum temperatures in the state, according to the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia), remains controlled, staying below 35°C, with temperatures on the day of the incidents ranging between 24°C and 33°C.

“The Pahang Health Department advises the public to take precautionary measures to avoid complications from the hot weather, especially when engaging in outdoor activities or exercising,“ he said.