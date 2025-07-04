Anwar hopes Canada reconsider visa exemption for Malaysians

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has reached out to his Canadian counterpart Mark Carney, urging a reconsideration of visa exemptions for Malaysian citizens. Currently, Malaysians require a visa to visit Canada for tourism, study, or work.

Anwar highlighted the importance of aligning Malaysia’s visa treatment with that of other Commonwealth nations to enhance people-to-people connections and foster broader multilateral exchanges. He shared this in a post on X while on an official visit to Paris.

During the conversation, Anwar also congratulated Carney on the Liberal Party’s recent election victory in Canada. The current visa process for Malaysians involves fees payable to the Canadian government, biometric charges, and additional service costs through VFS Global, the designated visa administrator in Malaysia. - Bernama