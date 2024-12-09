Man-eating croc shot dead in Lahad Datu

LAHAD DATU: A crocodile was shot dead after mauling an Indonesian plantation worker who was fishing in Sungai Matamba, located within a plantation area along Jalan Silabukan here, this morning.

Lahad Datu Fire and Rescue Station chief Sumsoa Rashid said the 4.6-metre-long crocodile was shot five times by the Wildlife Department (JHL) to retrieve the body of the fisherman, Rusdi Tambah, 45, from the reptile’s jaws.

“We received an emergency call at around 10 am. According to witnesses, a plantation worker fishing by the riverbank was attacked by the crocodile. A search operation was launched within a 500-metre radius along the river.

“The fire department team and local residents located the victim with the crocodile about 50 metres from where he was attacked. The victim was still in the crocodile’s mouth, and a report was made to JHL for further assistance,“ he said in a statement.

He added that the victim was dead and was handed over to the police.

“The crocodile’s carcass was also brought ashore and handed over to JHL for further action,“ he said, adding that the operation ended at 1.10 pm.