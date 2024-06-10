Man found dead in car after stabbing father to death

KUALA PILAH: A man was found dead in his car after he stabbed his father to death at a house in Kampung Senaling, Kuala Pilah here this afternoon.

Kuala Pilah district police chief Supt Amran Mohd Gani said the police received a report that a retired teacher, 65, had been stabbed to death with a sharp object by his son, 32, at 4.40 pm, after the father tried to console his son, who reacted in an aggressive manner and attacked him.

“The victim’s wife was also in the house at the time of the incident, along with the suspect, who is a disability card holder.

“Checks on the deceased’s body revealed a stab wound in the back and he was confirmed dead at the scene by medical officers,” he said in a statement here today.

The suspect had escaped in a car after the stabbing but was found lying down by the roadside of Jalan Pekan Senaling.

Amran said that a check by medical officers indicated that the suspect had most likely died from ingesting bleach.

“The incident is believed to have been because the suspect was hallucinating. The sharp object believed to be used in the stabbing was recovered at the crime scene,” he said.

Both bodies have been taken to the Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital in Seremban for autopsies and the case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder, he added.