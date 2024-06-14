Man gets 10 years prison, three strokes of cane for knifepoint robbery

KUALA LUMPUR: The Sessions Court here today sentenced a man to 10 years in prison and three strokes of the cane after finding him guilty of robbing a woman at knifepoint last year.

Judge Norina Zainol Abidin said Mohammad Faizal Roslan, who was unrepresented, failed to raise reasonable doubt on the charge against him at the end of the defence case.

“After reviewing the testimonies of prosecution witnesses and hearing the defense testimony of the accused, the court finds the accused guilty and convicts him under an amended charge under Section 392 read together with Section 397 of the Penal Code,“ said Norina.

Mohammad Faizal, 31, was accused of using a pen knife to rob Nor Hazirah Mohd Azral, 25, and snatching her mobile phone, causing her to lose RM1,000 at a bank on Jalan Sultan Ismail here at 4.30 pm on April 29, 2023.

He was charged under Section 392 of the Penal Code which provides for a maximum sentence of 14 years imprisonment, a fine, and caning, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Ngoh Jess Lyn requested the court to impose the maximum prison sentence and caning as a deterrent to the accused.

“Based on the trend in most cases, defendants who plead guilty are typically sentenced to five to nine years in prison, and three to five strokes for caning.

“In this case, the defendant has undergone a full trial. I urge the court to impose a heavy sentence,“ she said.

When Judge Norina questioned whether he would appeal the verdict, Mohammad Faizal stated he had no such intention.

“I am not appealing. If the court finds me guilty, I accept the punishment. I have no family and I am not married yet; I still have my mother, who is 60 years old,“ he said.