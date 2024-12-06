Man gets RM4,000 fine for causing hurt, committing mischief

KUALA LUMPUR: A man was fined RM4,000, in default seven months’ jail, by the Magistrate’s Court here today for injuring his girlfriend and damaging the woman’s laptop and phone, three months ago.

Wan Mohammed Adam Wan Mohammed Hazerrey, 28, had earlier pleaded guilty to both counts when the charges were read out to him before Magistrate Aina Azahra Ariffin.

On the first count, the man was charged with assaulting his girlfriend, Lee May Wen Andrea, 30, by hitting, kicking, punching, slapping and choking her. On the second count he was charged with damaging her laptop and mobile phone.

The offences were committed in a condominium unit in Sentul here on March 1.

The charges were framed under Section 323 of the Penal Code, which provides a maximum prison term of one year or a fine of RM2,000, or both, and Section 427, which carries a maximum prison term of two years or a fine, or both.

Deputy public prosecutor Izzat Amir Idham conducted the prosecution, while the accused was unrepresented.

Earlier, Izzat Amir requested a suitable sentence as a deterrent, while the accused appealed for leniency citing his bipolar disorder.