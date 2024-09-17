Man injured when fallen tree hit house

SUNGAI PETANI: A 34-year-old man sustained serious head injuries after a tree fell and hit his house in Kampung Nyior, Bukit Selambau near here early today.

Amanjaya Fire and Rescue Station chief Assistant Superintendent Fire Chief Azahari Abdullah said the station received a distress call at 1.18 am and a team was dispatched to the scene, arriving there at 1.44 am.

On arrival, the team found that a tree had fallen and crashed into a class B house (half concrete, half wooden), causing a 34-year-old man to be seriously injured on the head in the house, he said in a statement today.

He said the firefighters removed the victim from the house, following which he was treated by a medical team at the scene and then sent to Sultan Abdul Halim Hospital (HSAH) for further treatment.

He said cleaning work to remove the fallen trees was carried out by members at the location.