Man killed in shootout with cops after ramming into police vehicle

KUALA LUMPUR: A suspected criminal was killed in an exchange of fire with cops after he rammed into a police vehicle in Kampung Kundang Rawang, Gombak, early this morning.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said that in the 1.15 am incident, a police team was gathering intelligence to locate a suspect involved in a break-in case in Damansara, Selangor when they came across a Nissan Grand Livina car driven by the suspect on a one-way street, Jalan KBK 4.

“The suspect refused to stop the vehicle when ordered to do so. Instead, he reversed his car at high speed and in a hazardous manner, crashing into the vehicle occupied by the police and civilians who were at the scene,” he said in a statement here today.

“The police fired several shots in self-defence and the suspect was shot causing the car he was driving to lose control and crash. The suspect was confirmed dead at the scene.”

Hussein said the suspect, in his late 30s, was found to have 26 previous records, of which 17 were criminal offences, with 10 comprising house break-ins or shop burglaries, and nine were narcotics wrongdoings.

He said the suspect was also found to have been subject to action in accordance with Section 15 (d) of the Prevention of Crime Act (POCA 1959.

Hussein also said police found suspected burglary equipment in the suspect’s car, including three parangs, an axe, a metal cutter, crowbar and paint scraper.