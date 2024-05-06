Man nabbed on suspicion of defaming K’tan gov’t, editing images of state secretary

KOTA BHARU: Police have detained a 27-year-old man suspected of defaming the Kelantan government and altering images of the state secretary on TikTok.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun said the suspect was apprehended yesterday at 5.30 pm by a team from the Kelantan Police Contingent Headquarters at a residence in Taman Kuantan Jaya in Kuantan.

He said the arrest was prompted by a report received from a complainant who had come across the alleged offences on TikTok.

“The post depicted images that appeared to resemble the Kelantan State Secretary alongside statements that tarnished the reputation of the state government,” he said in a statement today.

Muhamad Zaki also said that police confiscated a Realme 11 5G mobile phone and an Avita brand laptop from the suspect.

“The suspect has a criminal record related to Section 15 (1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and will be remanded for three days starting today.

“The case is being investigated under Section 505 (b) of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act, as well as Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955,” he added.