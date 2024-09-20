Man searching for honey attacked by bear

BANDAR PERMAISURI: A man was seriously injured after being attacked by a bear while searching for honey in the swamp forest area of ​​Sungai Bari near Kampung Bukit Putera, Chalok here yesterday afternoon.

In the 2.30pm incident, the victim, Amirul Ismail, 27, was injured in his right thigh and both hands.

According to the victim’s brother, Mohd Redzuan, 35, he only realised of the attack when he saw his younger brother coming towards him in a pool of blood.

“Before that I heard the sound of a bear but didn’t realise it was the sound of the animal attacking Amirul. He told me that the incident happened when he was walking alone at the location without realizing that the bear was on a nearby tree before it jumped in front of him and started attacking,” he said when found in Kampung Bukit Mak Som, near Chalok here.

Mohd Redzuan said he rushed to take his seriously injured younger brother out of the scene by boat before sending him to the Setiu Hospital for treatment.

“Amirul now had to be referred to the Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital (HSNZ) Kuala Terengganu due to the seriousness of the injuries he suffered,” he said.

Meanwhile, Terengganu Department of Wildlife Protection and National Parks (Perhilitan) director, Loo Kean Seong said his department had not received a report regarding the incident.

He urged those involved to come forward to lodge a report to enable an investigation to be carried out.