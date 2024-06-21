Man surrenders to police after murdering wife in hotel

IPOH: A man surrendered himself at a police station after murdering his wife in a hotel room in Jalan Pejabat Pos, Batu Gajah today.

Batu Gajah police chief Md Noor Aehawan Mohamad said the 36-year-old suspect was arrested after surrendering himself at the Batu Gajah Police Station at about 2 pm.

“Based on this information, police then found the victim, 32, with stab wounds in the hotel room and a knife, believed to have been used by the suspect, was found at the scene,” he said in a statement today.

Md Noor Aehawan said initial investigations revealed that the motive for the murder is believed to be the suspect’s dissatisfaction with the victim’s decision to proceed with a fasakh (divorce) request.

“The suspect and the victim arrived at the hotel separately and stayed in the same room the day before the incident. We have detained the suspect and the case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code,“ he said.

He urged anyone with information to contact Senior Investigating Officer ASP V.K. Gunaselan at 012-3634341 to assist in the investigation.