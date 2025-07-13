TRW given 48 hours to settle unpaid salaries of players and coaches

KELANTAN football club The Real Warriors (TRW) has been given two days to settle unpaid salaries for nearly 20 players and coaches from last season.

Former head coach Rezal Zambery Yahya stated the ultimatum followed three rejected settlement offers deemed unfair by the affected staff.

Rezal criticised TRW’s proposals, which included halving monthly salaries, match fees of RM500 to RM1,000, or instalments of RM200 monthly until debts are cleared.

“These offers are unreasonable. We are not buying appliances on instalment. We’ve submitted counter-proposals and expect a decision by Tuesday,“ he said during a press conference.

He also highlighted disparities in TRW’s payments, noting imported players received salaries to avoid FIFA sanctions while local players remained unpaid despite fulfilling commitments.

Multiple discussions since February failed to yield resolutions, prompting plans to escalate the matter to the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) Status Committee if deadlines are missed.

Rezal further disclosed unresolved personal debts by KDN FC president Rozi Muhammad, who allegedly owes hundreds of thousands ringgit used to support the club last season.

“I sourced funds to assist the team during crises. Now lenders are pursuing me. Rozi must settle these debts pending since September,“ he added. – Bernama