Kelantan police arrest couple, seize RM3.1 million in drugs

KOTA BHARU: Police have dismantled a drug trafficking syndicate following the arrest of a local couple last Friday.

Authorities seized compressed ganja and ganja buds hidden in cashew nut packages, with the total haul valued at RM3.1 million.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat stated that the suspects, aged 31 and 49, were apprehended while driving a Proton X70 along Jalan Padang Sembilan, Kuala Krai.

A search of their vehicle uncovered 110 plastic packages containing 60.8 kilogrammes of ganja buds, 6.95 kilogrammes of compressed ganja, and 150 yaba pills.

“The drugs seized in Kuala Krai alone amounted to 67.75 kilogrammes of ganja and 15 grams of yaba pills, worth approximately RM2.37 million,” Mohd Yusoff said during a press conference at the Kelantan contingent police headquarters.

A subsequent raid at the couple’s home in Selising, Pasir Puteh, yielded an additional 22 kilogrammes of compressed ganja valued at RM775,000.

Cash, necklaces, and jewellery were also confiscated, bringing the total seizure to RM3.1 million.

Initial investigations revealed that the female suspect runs a processed chicken business, while her husband works as a p-hailing driver.

The couple allegedly used their legitimate businesses as a cover for drug trafficking activities spanning over a year.

“This syndicate appears to have a wide network and may be supplying drugs overseas, given the high value of the seized cannabis buds,” Mohd Yusoff added.

The male suspect tested positive for drugs, while the female tested negative.

Both have prior narcotics-related records and have been remanded for seven days under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Police are also probing possible links between this syndicate and an international drug network, including a recent seizure of 35.4 kilogrammes of yaba pills on June 27.

Investigations remain ongoing.

Earlier this month, police had dismantled another drug syndicate, arresting six individuals and seizing RM5.04 million worth of yaba pills in Pasir Mas and Tumpat. – Bernama