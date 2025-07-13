GOF busts smuggling ring, seizes 1.15 mln cigarettes in Pasir Puteh

KOTA BHARU: The General Operations Force (GOF) Southeast Brigade dismantled a cigarette smuggling operation during a raid in Mukim Jerus, Bukit Jawa, Pasir Puteh.

The early morning operation, conducted under Op Taring Alpha 1, uncovered 1.15 million illicit cigarettes of the ‘John JDB’ and ‘SAAT’ brands.

GOF Southeast Brigade commander Datuk Nik Ros Azhan Nik Ab Hamid confirmed the seizure, stating the contraband was found inside a vehicle and a container.

The total haul, including the vehicle and container, was valued at RM2.215 million.

Authorities also detained an Indonesian man hiding in a nearby cabin.

The suspect lacked valid identification documents.

All seized items and the individual were handed over to the Pasir Puteh district police for further investigation.

The case is being probed under Section 135(d) of the Customs Act 1967 and Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63. – Bernama