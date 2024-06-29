PETALING JAYA: Two women were cheated out of RM700,000 by their former boyfriend on two separate occasions between 2021 and 2018.

Additionally, the individual also allegedly scammed multiple women as well as his business partner.

According to Buletin TV3, one of his victims, who wished to be known as Low, 33 said she first met the man back in 2017 and their relationship blossomed since then until their break-up two years ago.

Low recounted that the man, who was her boyfriend at the time, asked her to make a personal loan as he had been “blacklisted by several financial institutions,” as quoted.

She started off with a loan of approximately RM300,000 from Shah Alam, at his behest - adding that she was allegedly forced to run the 34-year-old man’s business during the period they were together.

Furthermore, her former boyfriend also demanded her to handle customers if he could not do it.

Later on, she discovered that he had multiple affairs after she was contacted by what was reported to be his other victims.

These victims told Low that they were swindled out of large sums of money and asked her to pay them back which subsequently prompted her to end things with him but still stuck with repaying his debts as she is unable to contact him.

The other victim, who wanted to be identified as Mah, 33, said she suffered financial losses totalling to RM100,000, swindled by him after they got to know each other on a dating application in 2021.

Mah, who works as a clerk, said that he knows how to “sweet talk” his victims.

Aside from deceiving multiple women, he was believed to have scammed his business partner out of RM181,400 involving the sale of face masks during the Covid-19 pandemic.



