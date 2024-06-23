Single mother loses almost RM150,000 in love scam

BANDAR PERMAISURI: A 51-year-old single mother, who is also a civil servant, lost RM148,200 after being duped in a love scam earlier this month.

Setiu District police chief Mohd Zain Mat Dris said the victim lodged a police report regarding the incident yesterday.

“The victim claimed that she received a Facebook message early in June from a man using a fake profile with the name Azli Ahmad, which had the picture of a pilot. They then switched to communicating via WhatsApp.

“The suspect then offered to send her a gift package containing items like a handbag, watch and shoes and US$10,000 in cash to be donated to orphans. It was also meant to be a sign of their friendship,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Zain said that on June 14, the victim was contacted by an individual claiming to be a delivery agent, who said he was having problems sending the package to her and asked her to make payments for the import duty and delivery cost.

“From June 14 until yesterday, the victim made 23 cash transactions to different accounts totalling RM148,200.

“The victim was also accused of being involved in various criminal activities and threatened with action if no payment was made. Out of fear, she did as told,” he said, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code.