Manjung police dispose of case items worth RM1.46 million

LUMUT: Various seized case items worth RM1.46 million were disposed of at the Manjung district police headquarters (IPD) today.

Manjung district police chief ACP Mohamed Nordin Abdullah said that the disposal of these items following the completion of the legal process of 67 investigation papers, from 2021 to last year.

He added that the items included 1,074 Bitcoin machines, 15 computers, internet modems, and electrical cables, valued at around RM1.3 million.

“Additionally, 823 cartons of cigarettes of various brands and 139 cans and bottles of liquor of different brands, worth RM131,680, were disposed of,” he said.

“Furthermore, 59 case items, including mobile phones, portable printers, laptops, and other entertainment-related items, totalling RM31,999, were also disposed of,” he said during a press conference after the disposal process.

Mohamed Nordin explained that the disposal was conducted to prevent the accumulation of case goods at the IPD Manjung store, in accordance with the standard operating procedures.