Many eligible applicants have yet to register for Budi Madani MySubsidi Diesel - Fuziah

KUANTAN: The number of public transport and goods vehicles registered for the Bantuan Subsidi MADANI programme (Budi Madani) MySubsidi Diesel remains unsatisfactory, according to Deputy Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Fuziah Salleh.

She said that based on the latest data, only 259,141 out of 410,000 eligible vehicles had applied under the Diesel Subsidy Control System (SKDS) as of this morning.

Fuziah said tf this trend continues, it could lead to an increase in the price of goods.

“Traders, whether using vans, pickup trucks, or one- to three-tonne lorries, are generally found to have not registered with MySubsidi Diesel.

“Factors contributing to this situation include traders being too busy with their business, having their applications rejected, relying on others to apply, or having registered but not yet obtained a fleet card,” she told reporters after the Budi Madani engagement session at a farmer’s market here today.

Fuziah said that the individual category is facing a similar issue, with only 100,000 out of 300,000 eligible diesel vehicle owners registered.

To address this issue, she said that the ministry will open more outreach counters in strategic locations to facilitate registration for Budi MySubsidi Diesel, Budi Madani, and Budi Agri-Komoditi

“This matter must be addressed, because if eligible recipients do not receive the targeted diesel subsidy, the cost of goods will increase, indirectly affecting both traders and consumers,” she said.

Meanwhile, Fuziah said 24,154 inspections have been carried out across the country since Ops Kesan 2.0 began.

In addition, she said 244 notices under the Price Control Anti-Profiteering Act 2011 have been issued, requiring traders to provide explanations for any increases in goods and services prices following changes in diesel prices.