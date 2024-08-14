Maritime Malaysia divers find backpack belonging to missing capsized boat victim

CHUKAI: A small-scale search operation by Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (Maritime Malaysia) divers here today found a backpack belonging to Aina Husna Mohamad Husaini, one of the two remaining missing victims of the boat capsize incident in Kemaman waters.

The black backpack contained two flashlights, a hand fan, a phone charger, a set of motorcycle keys, and a headlamp, which were confirmed to belong to Aina Husna, 25, by her fiancé, Muhammad Nor Iqbar Shaharuddin, 27.

Also found were a plate and a baton caught in a trawler net, but both items were confirmed not to belong to Aina Husna or the other missing victim, Yusof Kassam, 66.

Kemaman Maritime Zone Operations deputy director Muhammad Faisal Abdul Rahim said all the items were found at a depth of 30 metres (m) on the seabed, about 120m from the location where the ill-fated boat was anchored.

He said the discovery was made during the second dive by nine divers from the Diving Squadron, Special Operations and Rescue Team of Maritime Malaysia.

“Today’s diving operation was guided by the location provided by the boat skipper, who used a sounder-equipped boat to detect objects underwater.

“However, until the last dive operation, which was the third dive, only those items were found. The underwater visibility today was limited to a distance of 5m, with currents stronger than yesterday,” he said during a session to identify the items with the families of Aina Husna and Yusuf at the search and rescue forward base in the Kemaman Maritime Zone here.

Today’s search and rescue (SAR) operation, entering its fourth day, involved two Maritime Malaysia patrol boats and a boat from the Royal Malaysian Customs Department, with a total of 27 officers and personnel.

In the incident on Sunday, a fishing boat carrying nine individuals, including the skipper and crew, capsized after being hit by a barge while anchored seven nautical miles or 13 kilometres from the Kemaman coastline at around 6.30 am.

Five of the nine victims survived, two were found drowned, while Aina Husna and Yusof have not been found to date.

Meanwhile, Kemaman Maritime Zone director Ariffin Ghazali announced in a statement that the SAR operation for the tragic incident was officially called off today.

“The search operation from the incident location to Kuala Terengganu over four days involved air and sea assets, covering a search area of approximately 880 square nautical miles.

“Maritime Malaysia extends its deepest gratitude to the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN), Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), Fire and Rescue Department of Malaysia (JBPM), Malaysian Civil Defence Force (MCDF), Ministry of Health Malaysia, and all agencies and the maritime community involved in this operation, either directly or indirectly,” he said.