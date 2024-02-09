Married couple nabbed, drugs worth RM768,000 seized in Terengganu

KUALA TERENGGANU: Terengganu police have arrested a married couple and seized drugs worth RM768,000 during a raid on their home at Taman Permint Jaya Phase 4, Jalan Kubang Ikan.

State police chief Datuk Mohd Khairi Khairudin said the husband and wife, aged 34 and 37, respectively, were detained at about 1 pm yesterday.

“The raid uncovered 5.7kg of Yaba pills and 631.9g of Erimin 5 stored in a room.

“We also seized a Volkswagen Golf GTI 2.0, a Honda Jazz S, a Yamaha RXZ motorcycle, two Yamaha Y15ZR motorcycles, a Honda Vario motorcycle, gold bracelets and rings, a Shoei J-Force II helmet, and RM79,000 in cash,” he told a press conference at the Terengganu contingent police headquarters here today.

Mohd Khairi said the suspects were believed to have been involved in drug trafficking since early last year.

According to him, the raid was conducted after two months of intelligence gathering.

“The investigation revealed that the female suspect is unemployed, while the male suspect runs a family business.

“Both suspects have been remanded for seven days until Sept 8, and the case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,” he said.