Mastermind of ‘counter setting’ syndicate to be handed over to Selangor MACC

KUALA LUMPUR: A man suspected of being the mastermind who conspired with a syndicate to bring in foreigners through the country’s airport gateway using the ‘counter setting’ modus operandi was handed over to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in Selangor for further investigations.

A MACC source said the man, in his 40s, was arrested by the Negeri Sembilan MACC on Wednesday and would be remanded until Monday (Sept 23) after an application was made at the Seremban Civil Court.

“The suspect is believed to be conspiring with syndicate agents to bring in foreign nationals arriving through the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) 1 and KLIA2,“ the source said today.

In the meantime, Selangor MACC director Datuk Alias ​​Salim, when contacted, said the suspect will be brought to the Shah Alam Magistrate’s Court tomorrow for a remand application for the case to be investigated under Section 17(a) of the MACC Act 2009.