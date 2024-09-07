MATRADE showcases Malaysia’s thriving healthcare industry at IHW 2024

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE) has announced its strategic partnership with Informa Markets for the International Healthcare Week (IHW) 2024, set to take place from July 10-12 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre in Bangkok, Thailand.

MATRADE, in a statement, said IHW 2024 marks a significant milestone in the ASEAN healthcare exhibition landscape, featuring three iconic healthcare trade exhibitions held concurrently, namley CPHI Southeast Asia (CPHI SEA) 2024, Medlab Asia 2024, and Asia Health 2024.

Chairman of MATRADE, Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican said as a strategic partner in IHW 2024, Malaysia reaffirms its commitment to nurturing a dynamic healthcare ecosystem.

“This partnership not only elevates Malaysia’s standing in ASEAN but also sets the stage for Kuala Lumpur to host IHW 2025.

“This prestigious event will showcase our nation’s advancements and innovation, solidifying Malaysia’s pivotal role as a trailblazer in global healthcare innovation and infrastructure,” he was quoted as saying in the statement.

Reezal Merican said the event is part of the strategy to achieve a bilateral trade target of US$30 billion by 2027 between Malaysia and Thailand, as agreed during the third Malaysia-Thailand Joint Trade Committee (JTC) meeting held in Malaysia last week.

Malaysia is Thailand’s largest trading partner in ASEAN. In 2023, Malaysia’s total healthcare trade reached RM40.64 billion, with exports exceeding RM30 billion. Malaysian medical devices are gaining global traction, building on the country’s established reputation as the world’s leading exporter of medical gloves and catheters.

Ten Malaysian companies - Am Life International Sdn Bhd, Massive Fan Industries, Reszon Diagnostics International Sdn Bhd, Selia-Tek Holdings Sdn Bhd, TPE Healthcare Sdn Bhd, Nuralatex Sdn Bhd, Cleanroom Industries Sdn Bhd, Dickson Unigage Sdn Bhd, MH Multipack Sdn Bhd, and Tubepac Sdn Bhd - will be exhibiting at IHW 2024 to showcase their innovations in medical devices, consumables, and healthcare solutions.

The event is expected to attract over 750 companies and 10,000 trade visitors.

A dedicated Malaysia Healthcare Day Forum aims to promote Malaysian healthcare on an international scale will also will be held on July 11 featuring prominent speakers from MATRADE, the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA), the National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Agency (NPRA), the Medical Device Authority (MDA), the Association of Malaysian Medical Industries (AMMI), and the Malaysian Organisation of Pharmaceutical Industries (MOPI).