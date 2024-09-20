MB Sanusi on official visit to Japan - Kedah MB’s office

ALOR SETAR: Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor is in Kumamoto, Japan, on an official visit, not a holiday, according to the Menteri Besar’s Office.

In a statement today, it addressed allegations on social media claiming that the Menteri Besar was vacationing with his wife overseas, despite floods and storms affecting several districts in Kedah.

The visit aims to study underground dam management in the region, tied to a project in Langkawi to tap underground water reserves, expected to meet the island’s needs until 2040.

“The construction of the underground water dam in Langkawi, slated for completion by 2028, will be the first of its kind in Southeast Asia,” the statement noted.

It added that the Menteri Besar’s delegation, including management and technical staff from the Kedah State Water Resources Board (LSANK), left for Japan on Sept 17, prior to the major floods in Kedah.

“Even while abroad, the Menteri Besar continues to monitor every development to ensure that the burden of the disaster faced by all flood victims in Kedah is addressed swiftly and effectively,” it said.

As of 8 am today, the number of flood victims evacuated in Kedah increased to 6,087 people from 1,942 families, compared to 4,426 people from 1,306 families at 8 pm yesterday.