MBC to be established to strengthen management of country’s biodiversity

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysia Biodiversity Centre (MBC), to be developed as a centre of excellence in Jalan Cochrane, Kuala Lumpur next year, is expected to be operational by 2030.

Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad said the establishment of MBC is to strengthen the management of biological diversity across sectors.

“The MBC will play a vital role in complementing the management of biodiversity initiatives at the state level by focusing on natural resource scientific research; scientific collection management, development of biodiversity standards and the interface between science and policy,

He said this at the closing of the 2024 National Biodiversity Conference themed ‘Be Part of the Plan’ here today.

His speech was read out by the secretary-general of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (NRES), Datuk Dr Ching Thoo a/l Kim.

Nik Nazmi said Malaysia’s reputation as a megadiverse nation will continue to be enhanced in the international arena and, as such, he will head a delegation to the 16th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD COP16) in the middle of this month in Cali, Colombia.

“I will surely use this platform to show the country’s leadership in the conservation of biodiversity and urge that more technical assistance and funds be given to the country in line with the principle of ‘Common But Differentiated Responsibilities’,” he said.

Nik Nazmi said Malaysia’s commitment to conserving biodiversity was proven when it became the first ASEAN country and among the nations party to the CBD that was at the forefront of integrating a framework on international biodiversity, namely the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework (KMGBF), into the national policy.

He said one of the main achievements in strengthening the management of national biodiversity was the more than 30 per cent increase in financial incentive allocation for Ecological Fiscal Transfer for Biodiversity Conservation (EFT) for state governments to protect, preserve and conserve forest and protected areas from RM150 million in 2023 to RM200 million this year.

Other achievements include the addition of a total of about 350,000 hectares of new protected areas covering nearly 90,000 hectares of terrestrial protected areas and more than 250,000 hectares of marine protected areas; strengthening patrols and enforcement through the appointment of 2,000 Community Rangers; as well as the provision of assistance for the loss of property and crops to villagers and local communities involved in human and wildlife conflicts.

The 2024 National Biodiversity Conference, organised by NRES, is to discuss the country’s biodiversity management issues, challenges and strategies, and which is attended by over 150 participants comprising officers at the Federal and state levels, researchers, academics, students, the private sector, non-governmental organisations and the community.

The annual conference focuses on 17 targets outlined in the National Policy on Biological Diversity (NPBD) 2022-2030 which, among others, aims to empower communities and sustainable lives; conserve its biological diversity and ecosystems; as well as sustainable forest management, agro-food and tourism.