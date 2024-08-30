PETALING JAYA: A mamak restaurant in Bandar Cemerlang, Ulu Tiram has been ordered to temporarily shutter its operations after two customers brought their pet dogs inside the establishment.

The temporarily closure was to allow for cleaning works to be carried out, said Seri Alam district police chief Superintendent Mohd Sohaimi Ishak, according to Buletin TV3.

“This case has been referred to MBJB and local authorities, and a closure notice has been issued to facilitate cleaning,“ he was quoted as saying.

The restaurant owner had filed a police report at the Ulu Tiram police station, denying allegations that the restaurant had allowed customers to bring pets, he said.

Images of two individuals at the 24-hour restaurant at night with two dogs, believed to be their pets, sitting on the restaurant chairs had recently gone viral on social media.