MBPP enforcement officers to be equipped with body cameras to enhance transparency, safety

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang Island City Council (MBPP) has introduced the use of body cameras to enhance transparency, accountability and safety of its enforcement officers in the field.

State Local Government, Town and Country Planning Committee chairman H’ng Mooi Lye said the initiative is part of the council’s ongoing steps to strengthen professionalism and build public trust towards their officers when enforcement actions are being carried out.

“The body camera will serve several purposes for our enforcement officers such as to maintain integrity and transparency as the footage will serve as verifiable evidence to support officers’ actions during the course of their enforcement work,” he said in statement today.

“Apart from that, it can also help to protect both the enforcement officers and public from any misunderstanding or negative perception that may lead to a conflict. Meanwhile, the footage recordings can also be used as valid evidence for any investigation or legal proceedings.”

H’ng noted that the MBPP enforcement department had implemented the first phase of this pilot project by purchasing 15 units of body cameras by October 2023 to be used by traffic wardens besides purchasing another 50 units in May to be used by the clamping and towing unit.

He also said that the council will be adding 50 more units and will continue to further increase the numbers as planned in phases by 2025 to involve all enforcement officers in the future to be used in the course of their duties.