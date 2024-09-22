MCA in talks with BN component parties on seat allocation for Sabah polls

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah MCA is holding talks with other Barisan Nasional (BN) component parties regarding seat distribution for the 17th state election, said president Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong.

He said that the focus would be on securing victory in the election, with preparations already in place, and Sabah MCA is committed to doing its best in response to the different political scenario in the state.

“We see the political scenario as quite different after the 16th state election....and the political power has shifted. Therefore, BN will work as a team and what’s important is how the internal discussion process within BN is conducted.

“We will leave it to Sabah BN. Usually, Sabah is given autonomy, whether for UMNO, MCA, or other parties, so I’m confident they have a better understanding of what is happening in Sabah,” he told reporters after officiating the Sabah MCA Convention here today.

Also present were Sabah MCA chairman Datuk Teah Heok Kuin and Datuk Abdul Aziz Julkarnain, the political secretary to Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin, representing the Sabah BN chairman.

Wee added that he did not wish to make predictions, as it was still early.

However, he emphasised the importance of the party going to the ground to ensure BN’s victory in the state election.