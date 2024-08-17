MCMC advises caution over scam calls pretending to be officers

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) reminds the public to be wary of calls from unknown individuals impersonating MCMC officers.

It said that all official announcements or notifications regarding MCMC-related matters will be communicated through recognised channels, including official email, the website, or MCMC social media platforms.

The commission will not use personal names, private mobile numbers, or dubious language, nor will it request personal details from individuals.

“From Jan 1 to July 31 this year, we received 3,201 complaints and inquiries, concerning impersonation calls from individuals, claiming to be MCMC officers. If the information provided by the complainant is adequate, the case will be forwarded to the Royal Malaysia Police, for further investigation under the Penal Code,“ the MCMC said in a statement.

It also said that a local newspaper reported yesterday about a retired civil servant who lost RM276,900 to scammers posing as MCMC officials, who falsely informed her via phone that she was involved in money laundering activities.

“The victim was instructed to make transactions, through an automatic teller machine, to six different bank accounts, between July 16 and 29.

“The public is advised to exercise caution, and not be deceived by calls from unknown parties. Blocking suspicious phone numbers, or using software or applications to block incoming calls or short messaging systems, can also be done,” read the statement.

For any information, or to report a suspicious call, individuals can contact the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), or the National Scam Response Centre (NSRC) at 997.

Staying vigilant is crucial in protecting oneself from fraud, theft of personal information, and other forms of crime.