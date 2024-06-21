MCMC and Microsoft collaborate to explore AI industry benefits

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Microsoft Malaysia to establish a strategic partnership to explore the benefits of the artificial intelligence (AI) industry.

The agreement was signed by MCMC chairman Tan Sri Mohamad Salim Fateh Din and Microsoft Malaysia managing director K. Raman, witnessed by Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil, at the launch of the MCMC-Microsoft AI TEACH programme here yesterday.

Through the MoU, MCMC and Microsoft Malaysia will collaborate to explore the socio-economic benefits of AI, including efforts to prepare the future workforce with AI knowledge and digital skills.

Additionally, the collaboration will see the adoption of Microsoft software by MCMC to pioneer the use of AI and approaches to responsible AI adoption.

The MCMC-Microsoft AI TEACH programme comprises four main modules: Introduction to AI, Introduction to Generative AI, Using AI to Enhance Employability, and Ethical Use of AI.

Through the MCMC-Microsoft AI TEACH programme, 1,600 community members near the National Information Dissemination Centre (NADI), especially vulnerable groups, will receive training and certification in AI skills after attending two-day physical classes.

The programme will help increase participants’ employability through the MyFutureJobs job matching initiative under the Social Security Organisation.

In the pre-launch programme held earlier in June, 151 participants completed the training.

For Chong Li Ping, one of the MCMC-Microsoft AI TEACH programme participants who completed the training, the programme helped her master the use of AI-based applications.

As a person with disabilities (PwD) and a wheelchair user, Chong, who does clerical work, said the training made it easier for her to perform tasks more efficiently.

“I learned a lot about applications like Copilot and Microsoft Sway; it helped me in my work, and also I can help my friends with their work, or other PwDs who want to learn,” she said.

Anselm Ong Li-Zin, 29, a participant of the second MCMC-Microsoft AI TEACH workshop, said he joined the programme to enhance his skills in the digital and AI fields and to seek job opportunities in related fields.

He said the programme somewhat opened up job opportunities in new fields after he stopped working as an aircraft maintenance technician for health reasons.

Data science trainee Rosini Murugesh, 24, said the programme further enhanced her knowledge and skills in using AI and digital technology, particularly in data analysis, and also helped her develop training modules for students.