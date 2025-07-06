Zambry offers condolences on death of former Penang goalkeeper Firos Mohamed

KUALA LUMPUR: Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir has expressed his condolences to the family of former Penang goalkeeper Firos Mohamed, who passed away during the ‘Legend All Star’ 4-Corner Football Tournament at the Manjung Municipal Council Stadium.

In a Facebook post, Zambry described the incident as a profound loss for Malaysian football. He stated, “I have instructed that all necessary assistance be extended to Firos’ family, including arrangements for the transport and burial of his remains, to ensure the process is handled smoothly.”

The minister personally visited the hospital to meet the family and offer moral support. Firos, aged 53, collapsed during the match, which was part of the Dr Zambry Abd Kadir Cup, and was later pronounced dead.

Zambry urged the public to pray for Firos, saying, “My heartfelt condolences to the entire family. May they be granted strength and resilience during this difficult time.”