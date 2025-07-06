Former Penang goalkeeper Firos Mohamed dies during match

IPOH: Former Penang goalkeeper Firos Mohamed passed away after collapsing during a match at the Manjung Municipal Council Stadium. The incident occurred during the Dr Zambry Abd Kadir Cup, a tournament featuring football legends from Perak, Penang, Perlis, and Kedah.

Penang FC confirmed the news in a social media statement, expressing condolences to Firos’ family. “The Penang FC Board of Directors and its entire staff extend their heartfelt condolences to the family of former Penang goalkeeper Firos Mohamed, who has returned to the Rahmatullah. May Allah S.W.T. shower His blessings upon him and place him among the righteous. To Allah we belong and to Him we shall return,“ the statement read.

Videos of Firos collapsing during the match against Kedah circulated widely on social media. Manjung district police chief ACP Hasbullah Abd Rahman confirmed that Firos, 53, died of a heart attack. He was pronounced dead at KPJ Sri Manjung Specialist Hospital at 10.23 pm.

Firos was a prominent goalkeeper in the 1990s, representing Penang and playing at the national level. His body is expected to be brought back to Penang for burial. - Bernama