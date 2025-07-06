Japan FM Iwaya visits Malaysia for 58th AMM, co-hosts CEAPAD IV

KUALA LUMPUR: Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya will visit Malaysia this week to participate in the 58th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM) and co-chair the Fourth Conference on Cooperation among East Asian Countries for Palestinian Development (CEAPAD IV). This marks his first official trip to Malaysia since assuming office last October.

Japanese Ambassador to Malaysia Noriyuki Shikata highlighted the significance of the visit, stating it underscores Japan’s strong backing for ASEAN centrality and the deepening bilateral relationship with Malaysia. “This visit reflects Japan’s deep engagement with Southeast Asia and our commitment to working closely with Malaysia on key regional and global issues - from humanitarian support and energy transition to education and maritime security,” Shikata said.

Malaysia is hosting the 58th AMM at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC) from July 8 to 11. As the current ASEAN Chair, Malaysia plays a pivotal role in shaping regional discussions. Japan, ASEAN’s first dialogue partner since 1973, has steadily expanded its involvement, including joining the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in 2004 and upgrading ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2023.

A key focus of Iwaya’s visit is CEAPAD IV, co-hosted by Japan and Malaysia on July 11. Launched in 2013, CEAPAD coordinates development support for Palestine, with Malaysia actively participating since its inception. The conference highlights both nations’ shared commitment to humanitarian and developmental efforts in the region.