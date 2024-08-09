MCMC asked not to proceed with DNS redirection method - Fahmi

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has been asked not to proceed with its directive requiring all internet service providers (ISPs) in Malaysia to implement Domain Name System (DNS) redirection.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said the MCMC should continue holding engagement sessions with all stakeholders to gather views, suggestions and recommendations to ensure that the objective of a safer online environment can be achieved together.

He stressed that cybercrime issues, including access to gambling, prostitution and pornography websites, are extremely concerning and demand comprehensive solutions.

ALSO READ: MCMC assures DNS redirection will safeguard access to legitimate websites

“The government will not compromise on this matter to ensure online safety for Malaysians, especially children and families.

“However, taking into account the feedback from MCMC’s engagement sessions and the public, I have asked the MCMC not to proceed with the implementation of the DNS redirection method,” he said in a statement on X today.

MCMC chief network security officer Datuk Dr Mohamed Sulaiman Sultan Suhaibuddeen said yesterday that its directive to ISPs to redirect DNS traffic using third-party DNS servers back to their servers would not affect, disrupt or block users from accessing legitimate websites.

ALSO READ: MCMC addresses misinformation on DNS redirection & internet access restrictions

He said the websites affected by this action are those that violate Malaysian law, thereby resulting in restrictions to prevent access for Malaysians.

“Websites that do not contain harmful content and have no issues can still be accessed as usual. The execution of this directive aims to protect users from accessing websites with dangerous online content,” he said during a briefing on the DNS redirection in Cyberjaya.