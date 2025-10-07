Sarawak hopes Budget 2026 prioritises infrastructure, social development

KUCHING: The Sarawak government hopes Budget 2026 will focus on the state’s actual needs, particularly in infrastructure and social development.

Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said special attention should be given to Sarawak in the federal budget to ensure more balanced development across the country.

“We hope that the budget takes into account Sarawak’s circumstances, especially from the infrastructure perspective, and we require more allocations, including for public services and housing.”

He also highlighted healthcare improvements, noting Deputy Premier Dr Sim Kui Hian wants the cancer centre completed quickly to enhance services.

Abang Johari spoke when officiating the IPO Prospectus of Insights Analytics Berhad today.

Budget 2026 will be tabled in Parliament on Friday by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

It is among the main agendas of the Third Meeting of the Fourth Session of the 15th Parliament, running from Monday until December.

Anwar previously said budget preparation will align with each state’s economic priorities to ensure balanced growth and address rising living costs.

Meanwhile, Abang Johari extended well-wishes for a smooth Sabah state election following yesterday’s dissolution of the State Legislative Assembly.

“The democratic process in Sabah has entered its final stages, so I wish all the best for them.”

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor announced the dissolution yesterday, paving the way for the 17th state election contesting all 73 seats. – Bernama