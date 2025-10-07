Petronas CEO apologises for Singapore F1 celebration incident

PETRONAS group chief executive officer Tan Sri Tengku Muhammad Taufik has apologised over the recent celebration incident at the Singapore Formula One Grand Prix.

He said the team’s victory marked a much-awaited achievement in Petronas’ long-standing strategic partnership with the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team.

Tengku Muhammad Taufik felt honoured to receive the Winning Constructor Trophy on the team’s behalf.

However, he acknowledged that his spontaneous, spur-of-the-moment exuberance in celebrating that moment of victory may have been misplaced.

“While I can categorically state I did not consume any alcohol, as a Muslim, I should have been more aware of the sensitivities associated with taking part in such celebrations,“ he said.

“Accordingly, I want to apologise for any unintended offence caused and take full responsibility for my actions.”

Tengku Muhammad Taufik, on behalf of Petronas, also expressed gratitude for the public’s continued support of the oil and gas company’s involvement in F1.

“The successes we deliver now and in the upcoming era of sustainable fuels will indeed bear testimony to Malaysian innovation and capabilities,“ he added. – Bernama