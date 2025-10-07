Mukah e-hailing driver arrested for machete threat video on social media

SIBU: Police arrested an e-hailing driver in Mukah yesterday evening for allegedly uploading threatening statements in the Melanau dialect while brandishing a machete in a social media video.

Mukah police chief DSP Muhamad Rizal Alias said the 36-year-old suspect was arrested by a Criminal Investigation Division team at 5.30 pm.

Authorities seized a machete, mobile phone, car, face mask and clothing used during the video recording.

A urine test found the suspect negative for drugs and without criminal records.

Muhamad Rizal said police obtained a two-day remand order starting today to facilitate investigations.

Police received a report about the two-minute 16-second viral video showing a man uttering threatening words while brandishing a machete.

The report was filed by a 34-year-old private company employee who received threats on October 6 around 5 pm.

Acting on information and intelligence, police arrested the suspect on the same day.

Investigations revealed the complainant and suspect knew each other personally.

The incident originated when the complainant reprimanded the suspect for disrespectful behaviour.

This caused the angry suspect to upload the threatening video on Facebook. – Bernama