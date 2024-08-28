MCMC conducting Consumer Satisfaction Survey for Private Broadcasting

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) is in the midst of conducting a Consumer Satisfaction Survey For Private Broadcasting 2024 (CSS-B 2024) online and through telephone calls.

The survey began yesterday and will run until Dec 31.

In a statement today, MCMC said that the survey aims to collect data to measure the quality of user experience and perception towards the delivery of private broadcasting services in Malaysia.

For online participation, people aged 15 and above and residing in Malaysia are invited to answer this survey at https://survey.zohopublic.com/zs/ON06dz.

“The collection of data through this online platform uses SSL (Secure Socket Layer) encryption technology and is stored in a password-protected local database, with IP address not recorded.

“Respondents, however, are advised to clear their computer’s cache and scanner history to protect their privacy after answering this survey,” the statement read.

It said the survey was meant for data collection on consumer satisfaction only and no personal data such as full name, credit or debit card or bank information will be asked.

“No fee will be charged and no sales will be made during the survey. Participation is voluntary but greatly appreciated,” it said.

Any changes in the survey period will be announced at MCMC’s website, www.mcmc.gov.my.