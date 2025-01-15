NATIONAL professional mixed doubles pair Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai Jemie began their 2025 India Open campaign in style by defeating Indonesia’s Rinov Rivaldy-Lisa Ayu Kusumawati today.

In the first-round match held at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex, Soon Huat-Shevon gave an energetic display to beat the world number 21 pair 21-17, 21-17 in just 36 minutes.

The fourth seeded Malaysians will play Japan’s Yuta Watanabe-Maya Taguchi in the round of 16 tomorrow.

Watanabe-Taguchi defeated another Malaysian professional pair, Wong Tien Ci-Lim Chiew Sien, 21-17, 21-15 in the first round.

