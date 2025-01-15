CARLSBERG MALAYSIA has released the artist edition of its Carlsberg Danish Pilsner and Carlsberg Smooth Draught bottles and cans packaging for Chinese New Year, depicting new beginnings and celebrations, inviting all to raise a toast to abundant blessings.
The artist edition packaging carries the theme of ‘Brewing Prosperity Together’ for this coming CNY, made more auspicious with the Chinese characters ‘一起發’, also read as 178 in numerals, since this year also marks Carlsberg’s 178th worldwide anniversary.
“This Year of the Snake, we are thrilled to embody the essence of ‘Brewing Prosperity Together’ as Carlsberg goes beyond brewing great beers; it’s about creating experiences that bring people together in joy and harmony as we enter a promising new year.
“We hope this collection becomes a meaningful part of every celebration, adding elegance, prosperity, and a touch of smoothness to life’s most treasured moments. Here’s to a year that is truly #BestWithCarlsberg!,” said Carlsberg Malaysia managing director Stefano Clini.
The packaging features a striking snake motif with the beer company’s iconic hop leaf skillfully reimagined as the snake’s head – gracefully weaving its way through a vibrant tapestry of blooming peonies, orchids, and delightful fireworks, intrinsically designed by award-winning artist duo YAO from Malaysia and Su Su from China, both part of the renowned 1983ASIA outfit.
The fusion of the Chinese snake zodiac with the hop leaf accentuates traditional beer-drinking occasions made #BestwithCarlsberg.
Carlsberg is also excited to announce that it will be bringing the festivities to you through a host of consumer engagements ringing in the Year of the Snake featuring vibrant performances and interactive moments and consumers can also look forward to winning exciting prizes in several stores, eateries, bars and pubs nationwide.
Consumers can attend the interactive CarlsBazaar, which kicked off at 1 Utama Shopping Centre in Selangor from 9 to 12 January but consumers need not fret as the second leg of this interactive event will be held at Gurney Plaza in Penang from 16 to 19 January.
In CarlsBazaar, visitors can have the opportunity to explore festive treats, Chinese New Year goodies, and not to mention, exclusive Carlsberg merchandise, including limited edition Chinese New Year apparel from Carlsberg’s collaboration with local streetwear brand TNTCO.
Meanwhile, in convenience stores, consumers can redeem RM5 in Touch n’ Go e-wallet credit and also stand a chance to win an iPad Air for every purchase of Carlsberg products worth RM20 between January 1 until 28 February.
Consumers also have a chance to redeem a Carlsberg Thermal Bottle with every submission of nine bottle caps from participating brands from now until 16 February 2025 in food courts and hawker centres. Not only that, they can also win a Lock&Lock Electric Grill or one of the five weekly grand prize ang pows worth RM8,888.
Carlsberg is also offering consumers in bars and pubs a chance to win one of the 75 limited-edition 1664 Mahjong sets each week when they spend RM118 on any combination of Carlsberg Danish Pilsner, Carlsberg Smooth Draught, Sapporo, Somersby or Connor’s for an entry or two entries for 1664 between 16 December to 16 February.
Furthermore, 60 participating outlets in Peninsular Malaysia will house Carlsberg’s ‘Drumming Prosperity Together’ engagement on selected weekends from 28 December 2024 to 26 January 2025 and if consumers spend RM288 and more on Carlsberg products, they can have the chance to beat the drum and win Rummy sets, RM8 or RM88 Touch ‘n Go eWallet Credit.
But wait. There’s more! Attend ‘CNY Nights’ at more than 80 hotspots nationwide from January to February 2025 and win even more of these great prizes.
For more exciting news and information on Carlsberg’s Chinese New Year celebrations, promotions and locations, visit http://www.bestwithcarlsberg.my or follow @CarlsbergMY on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/CarlsbergMY and Instagram at http://www.instagram.com/carlsbergmy/.