CARLSBERG MALAYSIA has released the artist edition of its Carlsberg Danish Pilsner and Carlsberg Smooth Draught bottles and cans packaging for Chinese New Year, depicting new beginnings and celebrations, inviting all to raise a toast to abundant blessings.

The artist edition packaging carries the theme of ‘Brewing Prosperity Together’ for this coming CNY, made more auspicious with the Chinese characters ‘一起發’, also read as 178 in numerals, since this year also marks Carlsberg’s 178th worldwide anniversary.

“This Year of the Snake, we are thrilled to embody the essence of ‘Brewing Prosperity Together’ as Carlsberg goes beyond brewing great beers; it’s about creating experiences that bring people together in joy and harmony as we enter a promising new year.

“We hope this collection becomes a meaningful part of every celebration, adding elegance, prosperity, and a touch of smoothness to life’s most treasured moments. Here’s to a year that is truly #BestWithCarlsberg!,” said Carlsberg Malaysia managing director Stefano Clini.

The packaging features a striking snake motif with the beer company’s iconic hop leaf skillfully reimagined as the snake’s head – gracefully weaving its way through a vibrant tapestry of blooming peonies, orchids, and delightful fireworks, intrinsically designed by award-winning artist duo YAO from Malaysia and Su Su from China, both part of the renowned 1983ASIA outfit.

The fusion of the Chinese snake zodiac with the hop leaf accentuates traditional beer-drinking occasions made #BestwithCarlsberg.

Carlsberg is also excited to announce that it will be bringing the festivities to you through a host of consumer engagements ringing in the Year of the Snake featuring vibrant performances and interactive moments and consumers can also look forward to winning exciting prizes in several stores, eateries, bars and pubs nationwide.

Consumers can attend the interactive CarlsBazaar, which kicked off at 1 Utama Shopping Centre in Selangor from 9 to 12 January but consumers need not fret as the second leg of this interactive event will be held at Gurney Plaza in Penang from 16 to 19 January.

In CarlsBazaar, visitors can have the opportunity to explore festive treats, Chinese New Year goodies, and not to mention, exclusive Carlsberg merchandise, including limited edition Chinese New Year apparel from Carlsberg’s collaboration with local streetwear brand TNTCO.