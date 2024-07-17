MCMC investigates four more for offensive comments on TikTok and Facebook

PUTRAJAYA: Four more individuals are being investigated by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) over offensive and provocative comments allegedly posted through a replay of the Parliament session on TikTok on July 9.

In a statement today, the MCMC reported that statements were recorded from the four individuals at separate locations in Rawang, Selangor; Sungai Petani, Kedah; Butterworth, Penang; and Kangar, Perlis following complaints from the public.

“This brings the total number of individuals investigated to six. This action is to curb the widespread phenomenon of cyberbullying in society.

“In the operation conducted, SIM cards and smartphones belonging to the four suspects, which were used to post the offensive comments, were seized to assist in the investigation,“ the statement read.

The case is being investigated under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (Act 588), which provides for a maximum fine of RM50,000, or one year imprisonment, or both, upon conviction.

This section prohibits the creation or transmission of communications that are offensive, obscene, or indecent with the intent to annoy or harass others.

MCMC reminded the public not to misuse network services and online applications to make any postings and comments that were against the country’s laws.

“Stern action will be taken against those who misuse online platforms and telecommunications, networks, or online facilities that disrupt social harmony,“ the statement added.