MCMC investigating civil servant for alleged 3R post on TikTok

PUTRAJAYA: A civil servant is under investigation by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) for allegedly posting offensive content involving elements of race, religion, and royalty (3R) on his TikTok account.

In a statement today, MCMC disclosed that the 29-year-old man was interrogated at the Kuala Muda District police headquarters in Sungai Petani, Kedah, on July 11.

“MCMC identified the TikTok account under investigation on the suspect’s smartphone. All relevant items related to the case were seized for further investigation,“ the statement read.

MCMC stated that they issued a Notice of Attendance to the man on the same day as per established procedures.

The case is being investigated under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (Act 588), which carries a maximum fine of RM50,000, imprisonment for up to one year, or both, upon conviction, said MCMC.

MCMC reminded the public not to misuse network services and online applications for any transmissions and communications that violate the law, especially content involving 3R elements that could disrupt public peace.

“Civil servants are also reminded not to use social media to disseminate messages that violate national laws, as outlined in the warning related to the prohibition of making public statements by government officials,“ the statement added.