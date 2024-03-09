Media practitioners using postpaid, prepaid plans to receive rebate in conjunction with National Month

PUTRAJAYA: All media practitioners using postpaid and prepaid plans will receive a rebate in conjunction with this year’s National Month celebrations, according to Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

He urged all media practitioners using prepaid plans to ensure their phone numbers are registered with the Department of Information so that the rebate process could be coordinated smoothly.

“Some media practitioners have informed us that they do not use postpaid plans. We have listened to this feedback, and I have requested the ministry to liaise with telecommunications companies.

“As a result, all media practitioners this year (in conjunction with National Month) will receive a rebate, whether they are using postpaid or prepaid plans,” he told a press conference here today.

The RAHMAH Rebate Incentive for media practitioners is a one-off rebate on their mobile phone bills for August, in conjunction with the National Month celebrations.

Fahmi added that the rebate amount would be determined by telecommunications companies, with implementation overseen by the Ministry of Communications.

“This year, the rebate provided is better than last year,“ he said.