Public backs ‘Jom Beli Lokal’ campaign at KPDN carnival in Iskandar Puteri

ISKANDAR PUTERI: The Buy Malaysian Goods Campaign (KBBM) 2025, themed ‘Jom Beli Lokal,’ has drawn enthusiastic participation from traders and visitors at the Southern Zone Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) Carnival.

A Bernama survey revealed widespread approval for the initiative, with many seeing it as a crucial step to bolster demand for local products and uplift micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs). Café owner Roslinda Basir, 51, shared that the campaign has provided small-scale entrepreneurs like her a direct platform to showcase their products.

“At this carnival, I’m selling nasi ambang with homemade side dishes and sambal. The response has been very encouraging over the past two days,” she said. “With continued government support, more Malaysians will recognise and trust locally made products.”

Kuih keria seller Mohamad Riduan Sukiman, 41, echoed the sentiment, calling the campaign a vital effort to empower local industries. “I hope such initiatives reach rural areas too, as our products are high-quality. Consistency is key to expanding our market,” he said.

Visitor Noraini Md Yusof, 32, praised the campaign for stimulating post-pandemic economic recovery. “Local products are affordable and high-quality. If we don’t support them, who will?” she said after purchasing snacks.

Business student S. Harvindran, 21, highlighted the campaign’s role in fostering patriotism. “Buying local supports small traders and national growth. Many local products rival international brands—we must back our own,” he said.

KPDN Business Development Division director Adiratno Che Ani noted that 63 booths under the KBBM pavilion featured diverse local businesses, including food, household items, and lifestyle goods. He encouraged the public to visit the carnival, running until tomorrow, to support local entrepreneurs.

Launched by Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali, KBBM 2025 aims to expand market access for local products and reduce import reliance.