Medical (Amendment) Bill 2024 tabled for first reading in Parliament

KUALA LUMPUR: The Medical (Amendment) Bill 2024, which aims to improve provisions related to the registration of specialists and the recognition of qualifications and specialised training, was tabled for its first reading in the Dewan Rakyat today.

The bill, which seeks to amend the Medical Act 1971 (Act 50), was presented by Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad.

According to the Parliament’s website, the amendments, which contain 13 clauses, aim to empower the Malaysian Medical Council (MMC) to recognise qualifications and specialist training for the registration of medical practitioners and specialists.

It also aims to empower the MMC to appoint any registered medical practitioner to represent the council in any committee, panel, or institution.

Additionally, the bill aims to establish conditions for medical practitioners to be registered as specialists, including allocating specialist training as a requirement for registration.

Meanwhile, Dzulkefly also tabled the Prevention and Control of Infectious Disease (Amendment) Bill 2024 to amend the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342).

The bill containing 14 clauses, ensures that every medical practitioner who has reason to believe or suspect the existence of any infectious disease, to issue a notice, as determined by the director-general.

The amendment also aims to insert a new section, Section 14a, into Act 342 to empower an authorised officer to order any person infected with an infectious disease to undergo isolation or surveillance.

Dzulkefly said that both bills will be tabled for the second reading in the current sitting.