Meeting to set Mahkota by-election date to be on Aug 13 - EC

KUALA LUMPUR: The Election Commission (EC) will hold a special meeting for the Mahkota state constituency by-election on Aug 13 to discuss its implementation.

EC secretary Datuk Ikmalrudin Ishak said that this follows the EC receiving official notification from Johor Speaker Datuk Dr Mohd Puad Zarkashi on the extraordinary vacancy of the Mahkota seat after the death of its incumbent Datuk Sharifah Azizah Syed Zain on Aug 2.

“Based on the Johor State Constitution 1895, Part Two, Clause (5) Article 23, the contingency vacancy must be filled in a period of 60 days of the EC receiving notification about the vacancy,” he said in a statement today, adding that a media conference will be held immediately after the special meeting.

Sharifah Azizah, 63, died during treatment at Enche’ Besar Hajjah Khalsom Hospital, Kluang on Friday after being admitted to the intensive care unit on Wednesday for breathing difficulties.