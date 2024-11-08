Melaka channels immediate aid of RM300 to flood victims in Alor Gajah

MELAKA: The Melaka state government will channel immediate aid of RM300 to flood victims in Masjid Tanah, Alor Gajah, Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf bin Yusoh said.

The cash aid will be channelled to victims who registered at relief centres opened in affected areas, he said as he urged victims to immediately register themselves there.

“I ask all flood victims to remain calm and be patient. The state government will continue efforts to find the best solution to overcome flooding in Masjid Tanah.

“My family and I, along with the entire state government administration view this matter seriously. We are working to ensure a new method that will solve flooding in Masjid Tanah and Melaka comprehensively,” he said in a statement here tonight.

A total of 248 evacuees from 14 areas in Masjid Tanah have been moved to five relief centres since this afternoon.