Melaka receives RM43.5 million allocation for irrigation infrastructure project

MELAKA: Melaka has received an allocation of RM43.5 million from the federal government to implement a project to build irrigation and drainage infrastructure in the Bukit Rambai Irrigation Scheme, Tangga Batu.

State Rural Development, Agriculture and Food Security Committee chairman Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh said the allocation includes an additional RM12 million on top of the original amount approved by the Ministry of Economy last March as a federal grant through the Agricultural Irrigation and Drainage Division (BPSP).

“The people of this state, especially padi farmers, have eagerly awaited this project, which was planned for implementation since 2012 but was delayed and restarted in 2019.

“The state government has been informed that the land repossession process is ongoing, with the project expected to begin in 2025, complete by 2027, and fully operational by 2028,” he told the State Legislative Assembly sitting here today.

He said this in response to a question from Datuk Lim Ban Hong (BN-Kelebang) regarding the status of the application for water pump construction in various padi fields within the Kelebang state constituency, while awaiting the full implementation of the irrigation system.

Meanwhile, Dr Muhamad Akmal said due to the absence of a complete irrigation and drainage system in areas around Bukit Rambai, which is located outside the granary zone, the state government is seeking obtaining allocations from the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (KPKM) to develop supporting infrastructure.

“If this supporting project is not implemented, a large portion of the scheme area will continue to experience a worsening water resource crisis day by day and the state government is hopeful for approval of the allocation.

“The current water drainage system from the pump house, using 300mm High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) pipes, only covers agricultural areas in Kampung Stulang Daeng and Kampung Bukit Rambai and this has resulted in difficulties for Kampung Pinang, Kampung Bukit Kechil, and Kampung Bukit Gedung Lalang in accessing agricultural water sources, making them a water stressed area,” he said.