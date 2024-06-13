Melaka RTD seizes 13 vehicles driven by foreigners

MELAKA: The Melaka Road Transport Department (RTD) seized 13 vehicles driven by foreigners for failing to comply with stipulated conditions and regulations during the Hari Raya Aidiladha Special Operation at Lebuh Alor Gajah-Melaka Tengah-Jasin (AMJ) in Bukit Piatu here last night.

Its director, Muhammad Firdaus Shariff, said a total of 187 notices were issued, including 165 summonses against motorcyclists and car drivers during the operation.

“We inspected 495 vehicles and identified 220 offences involving various violations.

“The highest recorded offences were related to Motor Vehicle Licences and insurance, totalling 103 offences, followed by driving licences (69), technical issues (19) and other offences such as not wearing seat belts (29),” he told reporters after the operation ended.

The two-hour operation involved 83 personnel, including members of the National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) and the police.

Muhammad Firdaus added that the AADK detained two men, aged between 30 and 40, after their urine screenings came back positive for methamphetamine.

“During this special operation, RTD also inspected 75 express buses at the terminal and took action against two for poor maintenance, excessively worn tyres and non-functional odometres,” he said.