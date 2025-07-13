Call for Good Samaritan Act in Malaysia to protect emergency helpers

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has been urged to introduce a Good Samaritan Act in the upcoming Parliament session to safeguard bystanders and first responders who assist in emergencies.

Alliance for a Safe Community chairman Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye highlighted the need for such legislation, citing its effectiveness in countries like the US, Canada, Australia, and the UK.

Lee stressed that fear of legal repercussions often discourages people from helping accident victims or those in medical distress.

“The act is necessary because it encourages public assistance in emergencies. Many people hesitate to help due to concerns about potential legal liability,” he said.

A Good Samaritan Act would provide legal immunity for those acting in good faith, ensuring they are not held liable for civil or criminal claims.

This protection could encourage more trained individuals to step forward during critical moments, such as road accidents, heart attacks, or drowning incidents.

Lee also noted that the law would help counter the ‘bystander effect,’ where people refrain from helping due to uncertainty over consequences.

“It reinforces the idea that the government values and protects those who assist others,” he added.

The proposed law would benefit not only ordinary citizens but also off-duty medical professionals and volunteers.

However, Lee clarified that protection should not extend to cases involving gross negligence or malicious intent.

Public awareness campaigns would be essential to educate Malaysians on their rights and responsibilities under the act.

Lee called for consultations with stakeholders, including the Health Ministry, legal experts, and emergency responders, to ensure a balanced and comprehensive law.

“The introduction of a Good Samaritan Act is not just about legal protection, it is about cultivating a culture of care, responsibility, and civic duty,” Lee said.

“We must not allow hesitation and fear to cost lives. The time to act is now.” - Bernama